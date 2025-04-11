MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Surplus Network Expands Services to Support Manufacturers in Unlocking Value from Surplus Assets

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surplus Network , a leading B2B platform for surplus asset liquidation, is reaffirming its commitment to supporting the manufacturing sector by offering targeted solutions that help manufacturers recover value from idle, obsolete, or excess inventory. With a dedicated services page launched at /manufacturing

, Surplus Network makes it easier than ever for manufacturers to turn surplus into financial opportunity.

Manufacturers frequently encounter challenges managing excess raw materials, discontinued products, unused MRO supplies, decommissioned equipment, and overstocked packaging materials. Surplus Network addresses these pain points by offering a streamlined, AI-powered solution that connects sellers with verified buyers, maximizing recovery value through tailored liquidation strategies.

“We understand the pressures manufacturers face when surplus assets accumulate,” said Kevin, VP, Business Development at Surplus Network.“Our platform is designed to turn these dormant resources into working capital through transparent market valuation and efficient buyer matchmaking.”

What Surplus Network Offers to Manufacturers:

Comprehensive Surplus Handling: From raw materials and MRO supplies to unused industrial machinery and packaging materials.

AI-Powered Market Valuation: A free valuation tool that leverages real-time data to generate fair market assessments.

Flexible Monetization Options: Choose between immediate liquidation via bulk sale or higher returns through continuous sales over time.

Secure Transaction Management: End-to-end support covering logistics, negotiations, and compliance to ensure smooth transactions.

To begin, manufacturers simply upload their surplus inventory list through a secure portal. The system quickly generates a detailed valuation report and recommends the best sales approach based on the company's goals.

“Whether you're optimizing inventory, closing a facility, or upgrading operations, Surplus Network is here to help turn surplus into strategy,” added Kevin.

Manufacturers across North America are invited to explore how Surplus Network can support their operations by visiting: /manufacturing

Kevin Cao

Surplus Network

+1 226-217-3796

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.