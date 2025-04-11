African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received H.E. Mr. Tsutomu Nakagawa, Ambassador Of Japan To The African Union

The Chairperson of the AU Commission received H.E. Mr. Tsutomu Nakagawa, Ambassador of Japan to the African Union, for a productive exchange on strengthening AU–Japan relations. They discussed deepening bilateral cooperation, Japan's continued support to AU, including peace and security efforts, and preparations for the upcoming TICAD Summit.

They agreed to establish a high-level policy dialogue mechanism to align Japan's support with the AU's strategic priorities and to identify concrete areas for enhanced collaboration.

The Chairperson expressed appreciation for Japan's commitment to multilateralism, its direct support to AU-led initiatives, and longstanding trade and development partnerships with AU Member States.

Ambassador Nakagawa conveyed an official invitation from the Government of Japan for the Chairperson to undertake a visit to Japan to further advance the strategic partnership.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).