African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Met With H.E. Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary To The German Federal Minister For Economic Cooperation And Development

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, met with H.E. Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary to the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, to advance AU–Germany cooperation.

Discussions focused on strengthening strategic partnerships, including Germany's valued support to the Africa CDC, peace and security initiatives, and regional integration efforts. The Chairperson commended Germany's commitment to both multilateral engagement through the AU&robust bilateral cooperation with AU Member States.

They both reaffirmed the importance of AU–EU collaboration as a cornerstone of multilateralism, vital for promoting sustainable development, trade, and shared prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).