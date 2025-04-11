403
Low-Income Housing Leader Direcional Balances Expansion And Profitability In Q1 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Direcional Engenharia (DIRR3), Brazil's leading construction company in the low- and middle-income housing segment, has reported steady operational results for the first quarter of 2025.
The company, deeply rooted in the Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV) program, continues to demonstrate resilience despite challenges in the broader economic landscape.
The company launched 17 new projects or phases in Q1 2025, achieving a General Sales Value (VGV) of R$ 901 million ($150 million). Of this, 75% came under the Direcional brand and 25% under Riva, its middle-income segment.
Direcional's share of these launches reached R$ 802 million ($134 million), marking a 47% year-over-year growth. This performance aligns closely with market expectations while slightly exceeding projections.
Sales figures also remained stable. Net sales totaled R$ 1.3 billion ($217 million), with R$ 1.1 billion ($183 million) attributed to Direcional's direct participation.
This represents a modest annual growth of 1.4%, driven primarily by an 11.4% increase in sales under the Direcional brand. The consolidated Sales-to-Offer (VSO) ratio reached 23%, reflecting seasonal adjustments typical at the start of the year.
Direcional Balances Growth and Efficiency
Despite these positive indicators, cash generation revealed mixed results. Operational activities contributed R$ 10 million ($2 million); however, non-operational factors, including amortization of receivables from previous periods, led to a net cash consumption of R$ 15 million ($3 million).
Direcional's landbank acquisition strategy accelerated significantly during the quarter, with investments totaling R$ 2.7 billion ($450 million)-a remarkable 62% increase compared to last year.
This underscores the company's commitment to sustaining future growth amid evolving market demands. The Brazilian real estate market remains robust, with approximately 46% of families expressing interest in purchasing homes and nearly 6% actively visiting properties.
However, challenges persist in aligning product offerings with consumer budgets and preferences. Direcional's strategic focus on efficiency and innovation has enabled it to address these challenges effectively while maintaining competitive pricing.
Ricardo Gontijo, CEO of Direcional Engenharia, emphasizes the importance of adaptability in navigating economic fluctuations. The company's shift away from bulk municipal housing projects toward direct retail sales under MCMV reflects this adaptability and positions it well for long-term stability.
Direcional trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5 for 2025 and offers strong dividend potential, reinforcing its appeal as a preferred investment in Brazil's real estate sector.
By balancing operational efficiency with strategic expansion, Direciona continues to thrive as a key player in meeting Brazil's housing demands while maintaining its financial health.
