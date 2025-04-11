Prashant Kishor's Big Prediction: Bihar Polls Will Mark Nitish Kumar's 'Political Funeral', 'Will Hold His Shraddh'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday, April 11, claimed that the upcoming Assembly elections in the state will bring about the 'political funeral' of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Prashant Kishor's remarks came at the 'Bihar Badlaw Rally' held at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan in Patna. He also slammed former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and PM Narendra Modi for 'letting the state down'.

The Jan Suraaj Party is set to contest its first Assembly election in Bihar, which is likely to be held in October or November this year. The party earlier contested the by-polls in which they failed to open their account.

Prashant Kishor accused the administration of having tried to thwart“entry into the city of at least two lakh people coming from other parts of the state”.

Accusing the administration of acting on the orders of the chief minister and JD(U) chief, the former poll strategist declared he would hold a“rajnitik shraddh” for the 74-year-old leader, PTI reported.

“Let us resolve to root out this government. The people of Bihar were let down by Lalu Prasad who brought in 'jungle raj'. They are now reeling under a new type of bureaucratic 'jungle raj' under Nitish Kumar. And (prime minister) Narendra Modi, who backs Nitish, has also disappointed the people,” Prashant Kishor said.

The Bihar Badlaw Rally

Speaking about the 'Bihar Badlaw Rally', Prashant Kishor said everyone in the state wants a change and a political alternative.

“It is called 'Badlav Rally' because when I walked for 2 years, I heard just one word the most - Badlav (change). Be it the supporters of RJD, BJP or Nitish Kumar, everyone wants a change in Bihar. They want a political alternative in Bihar,” he said.

"They want to speak about education and jobs in Bihar...Jan Suraaj's culture and work style are different from other parties. You won't find our workers extorting, looting and fighting. They will do their event in a disciplined manner," Kishor said.