Florida Air Tragedy: Small Plane Crash Near Boca Raton Airport Claims 3 Lives Watch

A small plane crashed near Boca Raton Airport in Florida on Friday (April 11), killing three people on board and injuring one person on the ground, police confirmed.

The Boca Raton Police Department confirmed the fatalities in a social media post, adding that a person on the ground had been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fireball on impact

Boca Raton Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle said the crash caused an explosion on impact, injuring someone in a car close to the scene. The collision also reportedly pushed the vehicle onto nearby railroad tracks, prompting authorities to shut them down.

Emergency response underway

Emergency responders were at the scene, and several roads near the crash site have been shut down to aid rescue and investigation efforts.

Aircraft identified

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the plane was a Cessna 310, which took off around 10:20 a.m. en route to Tallahassee. The FAA said all three people onboard were killed.

Investigation underway

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer addressed the tragedy in a public statement.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community. At this time, details are still emerging, and we are working closely with emergency responders and authorities," Singer said in a statement.“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident, with the NTSB leading the probe.

US aviation safety under spotlight amid series of alarming incidents

The helicopter crash in New York is just the latest in a string of aviation mishaps reported across the United States.

Earlier the same day, a commercial aircraft struck a passenger jet carrying at least six members of Congress while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in that incident.

Concerns grow after Florida crash

The small plane crash near Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday came less than 24 hours after the fatal sightseeing helicopter crash in New York's Hudson River , which claimed six lives. The back-to-back tragedies have intensified scrutiny of aviation safety standards, particularly in the private and tourism sectors.

Emerging pattern of high-risk events

These incidents follow a deadly midair collision in January involving a US military helicopter and a passenger jet, also near Reagan National Airport . That crash resulted in multiple fatalities and reignited debate over the coordination between military and civilian air traffic, as well as communication protocols and safety procedures in crowded airspace.

