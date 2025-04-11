Iowa's First Female Governor Kim Reynolds Prioritises Family, Won't Seek Third Term In 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in a surprise announcement on Friday (April 11), revealed she will not seek a third term in office, ending nearly a decade-long tenure as the state's first female governor.

Reynolds, a Republican , made the announcement in a video posted to social media.

“This wasn't an easy decision, because I love this state and I love serving you,” Reynolds said.“But, when my term ends, I will have had the privilege of serving as your governor for almost 10 years.”

She added that her decision was influenced by personal reasons, particularly the support she has received from her family throughout her political career.

“Now it's time for me to be there for them,” Reynolds said, referring to her husband, Kevin Reynolds, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023. She had previously announced in January that his cancer remained in remission.

From small-town treasurer to State leader

Reynolds' political journey began in Clarke County, where she served as county treasurer. She was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2008 and joined then-Governor Terry Branstad as his running mate in 2010. She served as lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2017 before succeeding Branstad when he was appointed US ambassador to China.

Reynolds was elected to full terms as governor in 2018 and 2022.

Republican leaders praise her legacy

Following her announcement, prominent Iowa Republicans applauded Reynolds' leadership and conservative achievements, especially on issues like taxation and education.

“Taxes are low, cash reserves are full, our freedoms defended, and Iowa's future has never been brighter,” Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement.

Reynolds championed publicly funded savings accounts for private education and consistently pushed for lower taxes and limited government.

Confident in Iowa's future

Reynolds closed her message with optimism about the state's direction and Republican leadership.

“I have no doubt that Iowa and our Republican Party will remain in great hands,” she said.“We've built a foundation of strong conservative leadership that will continue to serve this state well.”

Her decision not to seek re-election sets the stage for a competitive 2026 race and opens up speculation about her political future beyond Iowa.

(With AP inputs)

