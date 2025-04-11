Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ACB Books Ex-MD J&K Cooperative Housing Corp

ACB Books Ex-MD J&K Cooperative Housing Corp


2025-04-11 03:19:11
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday registered a case against Brij Bhushan Sharma, former managing director of Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Corporation Limited, and others in connection with alleged financial irregularities.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy in Jammu, an ACB spokesperson said.“Others named in the case include Sewa Ram, then in-charge of the Accounts Section, and Bharat Bhushan, another former MD of the corporation,” he added.

According to the ACB, the case was registered following a verification which revealed that Sharma, who retired on June 30, 2006, had obtained a total loan of Rs 23 lakh from the corporation allegedly without due approval, mortgage, or supplementary documentation, thereby“misusing” his official position.

The probe also found that the corporation's board of directors had approved a pension benefit plan for Sharma in March 2006, which involved a Rs 15 lakh deposit with the post office, with contributions shared equally between the corporation and Sharma, he said.

“His share of Rs 7.5 lakh was released to him with the condition that it would be recovered from his retirement dues. However, only Rs 1.5 lakh has been repaid by him so far,” he added.

Read Also ACB Arrests Girdawar, Lumberdar With Rs 20,000 Bribe ACB Arrests Ex-Corporator, Her Husband In Trap Case

As per records, the total outstanding amount against Sharma, including interest on the housing loan and pension advance, stood at over Rs 55 lakh as of March 31, 2023.

The ACB further alleged that Bharat Bhushan, who took charge after Sharma's retirement, failed to take any legal or administrative action to recover the pending dues, he said.

Officials in the corporation were also accused of facilitating the loan without following due procedures and not acting to recover the money, resulting in a significant loss to the government exchequer.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN11042025000215011059ID1109420010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search