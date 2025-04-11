403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Parkland Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Parkland Corporation : Reports its Simpson Oil Limited division, Parkland's largest shareholder, holding 19.8% of the outstanding common shares, today announced it has filed and commenced mailing of its dissident information circular and GOLD proxy in connection with the Company's upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 6. The mailing includes a shareholder letter in which Simpson Oil outlines the urgent need for change at Parkland. Parkland Corporation shares T are trading up $0.04 at $30.75.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment