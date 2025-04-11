Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lithium Argentina AG

Lithium Argentina AG


2025-04-11 03:18:16
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:10 AM EST - Lithium Argentina AG : Has executed a Letter of Intent with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. to advance a plan to jointly develop the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes basins, which includes Ganfeng's wholly-owned Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes project, the jointly-owned Pastos Grandes project (85% owned by Lithium Argentina and 15% owned by Ganfeng) and Sal de la Puna project (65% owned by Lithium Argentina and 35% owned by Ganfeng) in Argentina. Lithium Argentina AG shares T are trading up $0.06 at $2.81.

MENAFN11042025000212011056ID1109420006

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search