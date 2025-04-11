403
Lithium Argentina AG
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:10 AM EST - Lithium Argentina AG : Has executed a Letter of Intent with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. to advance a plan to jointly develop the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes basins, which includes Ganfeng's wholly-owned Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes project, the jointly-owned Pastos Grandes project (85% owned by Lithium Argentina and 15% owned by Ganfeng) and Sal de la Puna project (65% owned by Lithium Argentina and 35% owned by Ganfeng) in Argentina. Lithium Argentina AG shares T are trading up $0.06 at $2.81.
