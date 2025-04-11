Iran Considers Temporary Nuclear Deal With US

Iran is considering the possibility of negotiating a temporary nuclear deal with the United States before reaching a final agreement, Azernews reports.

"Iran is considering the possibility of presenting a proposal during negotiations with the United States for both countries to work on an interim nuclear agreement before beginning talks on a comprehensive deal," the publication reported.

The publication emphasized that the interim agreement could involve not only halting some of Iran's uranium enrichment activities and reducing its stockpiles, but also granting United Nations inspectors greater access to Tehran's nuclear facilities.

Earlier, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright stated at a press conference in Abu Dhabi that Washington intends to use "levers of influence" to limit Iran's nuclear program. This could include diplomatic pressure, economic sanctions, and potentially further coordination with international partners to ensure that Iran complies with any interim and eventual agreements.

The idea of a temporary nuclear deal marks a potential shift in the diplomatic approach to Iran's nuclear ambitions. By pursuing an interim deal, both parties may hope to build confidence and create a framework for more in-depth negotiations in the future. However, such an agreement would likely face scrutiny from both domestic and international actors, particularly in light of past challenges in achieving long-term agreements on Iran's nuclear program.

Moreover, the political landscape surrounding the negotiations is complex, with tensions between the United States, Iran, and other key regional players, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, likely to influence the outcome of any potential deal. With the Biden administration continuing to explore diplomatic routes, the situation remains fluid and may evolve based on broader geopolitical developments.