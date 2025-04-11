Madison Liquidators Unveils Office Star Products' Sophisticated New Finish

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Natty Ash is a versatile light ash woodgrain laminate that combines the warmth of natural wood with a neutral tone-perfect for contemporary office environments. The finish is designed to complement both minimalist and traditional design schemes, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to update their workspace with a fresh and professional look.

Like all Office Star Products offerings, the Natty Ash collection emphasizes durability, functionality, and design-forward appeal, all backed by exceptional manufacturing quality. Key benefits of the Natty Ash finish include its modern woodgrain aesthetic for elevated workplace design, a durable and easy-to-clean surface suitable for high-traffic office environments, and seamless integration with existing OSP color palettes and finishes. The Natty Ash finish is now available on a selection of best-selling computer desks with storage, small conference tables , and reception furniture from OSP.

Supporting the launch of Natty Ash is Office Star Products' continued dedication to product excellence. All furniture featuring the new finish is covered by a comprehensive five-year manufacturer's warranty, which ensures protection against defects in materials and workmanship under standard commercial use. This warranty not only reflects the same reliability and attention to quality found throughout the Natty Ash line, but also reinforces the long-term value and customer satisfaction that define the OSP and Madison Liquidators partnership.

About Madison Liquidators

Founded in 2015, Madison Liquidators has become a leading supplier of commercial office furniture, offering a wide selection of desks, seating, conference tables, and storage solutions. With a focus on quality, service, and value, Madison Liquidators partners with top manufacturers to serve businesses of all sizes across the United States. The company is proud to continue its partnership with Office Star Products to bring new, innovative furniture finishes and solutions to customers nationwide. For more information about the new Natty Ash finish and to browse available collections, visit Madison Liquidators Online.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators