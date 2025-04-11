CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES COLORADO SPRINGS EXPANSION, OPENING NEW RESTAURANT IN BRIARGATE

Fast casual concept to celebrate the grand opening of its sixth restaurant in Colorado on April 23, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its sixth restaurant in The Centennial State, located at 9291 Highland Ridge Heights near the Promenade Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, April 23, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year* .

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:



Wednesday, April 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, April 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10am will receive a FREE Chick Stainless Steel bottle, and the first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 5pm will receive a FREE Chick Belt Bag!**

Friday, April 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10am will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag, and the first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 5pm will receive a FREE Chick Cutting Board and Rubber Spatula!** Saturday, April 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Large Quick Chick at 10am or 5pm will receive a FREE Chick Dog Bandana and Collapsible Pet Bowl!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Colorado Springs – Briargate is owned and operated by Kirsten Garrett and her mother, Judy DeVincentis. This marks the mother-daughter duo's second location, joining their first Colorado Springs restaurant at 5660 Barnes Road, which opened in June 2023. Kirsten first discovered Chicken Salad Chick during her time in the Air Force while stationed in Alabama. She quickly became a regular, drawn in by the brand's warm hospitality, fresh flavors, and inviting atmosphere. From a business perspective, she was impressed by the simplicity of the franchise model and knew the concept would resonate with the Colorado Springs community.

"I'm incredibly proud to continue growing Chicken Salad Chick's presence here in Colorado Springs," said Kirsten Garrett, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Colorado Springs – Briargate. "What started as a personal love for the brand has grown into a deep appreciation for the community we've built through our restaurants. Chicken Salad Chick offers something truly special – fresh, flavorful food served with a side of hospitality. I'm thrilled to continue sharing that experience with both our new and returning guests."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Colorado Springs – Briargate restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Colorado remains a key development state for Chicken Salad Chick, and we're pleased to continue growing in Colorado Springs," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Kirsten and Judy have been assets to our team, and their dedication to both the brand and their community doesn't go unnoticed. We have no doubt they will continue to be successful, and look forward to celebrating with them at the grand opening."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Colorado Springs – Briargate team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Colorado Springs, the restaurant will be raising money for the Giving to Little Hands Foundation, an organization committed to making a difference in the lives of families facing the challenges of ongoing medical care for their children with serious health conditions.

Chicken Salad Chick of Colorado Springs – Briargate will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:



*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, and purchase a Chick Trio. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

***Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, and purchase a Large Quick Chick of any flavor. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 290 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

