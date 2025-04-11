Canada Energy Partners Announces Private Placement, Partial Revocation Order And Variation Order
|Description
|Estimated Amount
|Accounting, audit and legal fees associated with the preparation and filing of the relevant continuous disclosure documents, as well as the preparation of the materials for the annual meeting, Private Placement and application for the partial revocation order and full revocation
|$45,000
|Filing fees associated with obtaining the partial revocation order and full revocation order, including fees payable to the applicable regulators, including the BCSC
|$20,000
|Legacy accounts payable, including accounting and legal fees, consulting fees and outstanding transfer agent fees
|$160,000
|Unallocated Working capital
|$25,000
No proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund payments to non arms' length parties or to persons conducting Investor Relations Activities within the meaning of the Policy 1.1 - Interpretation of the TSXV.
The Company may pay finders' fees of up to 10% cash on a portion of the Private Placement as disclosed in representation 4(n) of the Partial Revocation, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and policies of the TSXV.
All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four month plus one day hold period. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including acceptance from the TSXV.
Prior to completion of the Private Placement, each proposed placee will receive a copy of the FFCTO, the Partial Revocation and the Variation Order, and will be required to provide an acknowledgement to the Company that all of the Common Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement, will remain subject to the FFCTO until such order is fully revoked, and that the granting of the Partial Revocation by the BCSC does not guarantee the full revocation of the FFCTO in the future.
For more information, please contact:
CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC.
Attention: Grant Hall, President
Email: ...
Direct Phone: (520) 668 4101
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur, including, without limitation, estimated revenues. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the closing of the Private Placement and the intended use of proceeds of the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, TSXV approval of the Private Placement. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.
