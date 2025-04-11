LAHC To Honor Senator Sarah Anthony With Excellence And Great Achievements Award At 42Nd Annual Awards Gala

LAHC

LAHC is proud to announce that Michigan State Senator Sarah Anthony will receive the Excellence and Great Achievements Award at the LAHC 42nd Annual Awards Gala

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities is proud to announce that Michigan State Senator Sarah Anthony will receive the Excellence and Great Achievements Award at the LAHC 42nd Annual Awards Gala, to be held on Monday, June 10th, 2025. This prestigious honor recognizes Senator Anthony's unwavering commitment to equity, public service, and groundbreaking leadership across the state of Michigan.With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Senator Anthony has consistently broken barriers and championed initiatives that uplift underserved communities. She made history as the first African American woman elected to represent mid-Michigan in both the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate. In 2023, she achieved yet another milestone by becoming the first Black woman to chair the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.“Senator Anthony embodies the spirit of transformative leadership,” said Wassim Mahfouz, LAHC Chief Executive Officer.“Her work has created pathways to opportunity for countless Michiganders-especially our most vulnerable. From education and healthcare to criminal justice reform and workforce development, Senator Anthony's impact is deeply felt and widely respected. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at this year's gala.”Throughout her career, Senator Anthony has been a pragmatic and effective policymaker, known for building bipartisan coalitions to pass meaningful legislation. She has championed policies focused on college affordability, small business support, veterans' services, and housing access. Prior to her time in the state legislature, she served as the youngest Black woman on a County Commission in the U.S. and held leadership roles with the Michigan College Access Network, advocating for student support and economic mobility.Her groundbreaking work has been featured in national publications such as The New York Times, Essence, The New Yorker, and Politico, and she has earned numerous“Legislator of the Year” honors from across sectors.The LAHC Annual Awards Gala is one of southeast Michigan's premier community events, celebrating local and national leaders whose work advances the well-being of individuals and families. Proceeds from the Gala support LAHC's year-round programs focused on education, workforce development, health and wellness, and social services.About LAHCLAHC – Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities by advancing the educational, social, health, and economic well-being of southeast Michigan residents. Serving over 60,000 individuals annually, LAHC provides programs that promote equity, opportunity, and community resilience.For more information about the LAHC Annual Awards Gala or to purchase tickets, please visit

