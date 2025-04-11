Kherson Shelling: Number Of Casualties Rises To Five

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of wounded has increased to five as a result of the shelling of the Dnipro district of Kherson by the Russian military.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson CMA .

“A 71-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were provided with the necessary assistance on the spot,” the report says.

As noted, both victims suffered from contusion, explosive and closed head injuries. The woman also had abrasions to her neck, and the man sustained a traumatic injury to his right leg.

The CMA also informs that a 56-year-old Kherson resident sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his right leg as a result of an enemy strike at about 1 p.m. in the Dniprovsky district. The man turned to doctors himself. He is currently undergoing further examination.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, posted a video of the aftermath of the shelling on Facebook . As noted, Russian terrorists attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Residential neighborhoods came under enemy fire, and multi-storey and private buildings were damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified.

The emergency response team of the Kherson City Military Administration went to the site of the shelling to find out the extent of the damage and provide the necessary advice. Employees of the Kherson Parks utility promptly began to cover the broken windows of the condominium with plates, as the weather conditions in the city are currently unfavorable.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an 80-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were wounded in Kherson as a result of enemy shelling