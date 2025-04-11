Ukraine's Defense Industry To Achieve Significant Breakthrough In Near Future VR Chairman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the near future, the development of Ukraine's defense industry will achieve a significant breakthrough.

The relevant statement was made by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk in a talk show on Ukrinform's YouTube channel.

“In fact, for the fourth year in a row, Parliament has approved the budget with the majority of funds being directed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Stefanchuk said.

In his words, Members of Parliament are actively working at the international level. Following the Czech initiative on ammunition procurement for Ukraine and the European Union's initiatives, the Danish model of financing appeared, with international partners investing in Ukraine's defense industry. Additionally, Norway is providing significant support.

“The Ukrainian parliament endorsed a number of decisions aimed at supporting Ukrainian manufacturers. We passed many bills exempting any weapons and components entering Ukraine from duties and tariffs. We also created institutions at various levels, including 'investment nannies', to support IT developments and the military-industrial complex,” Stefanchuk noted.

The above steps, according to him, are already yielding results.

“Today we see impressive developments in Ukraine. When my colleagues come, they are amazed at how quickly we are moving forward. They see our progress and trust us, investing in Ukraine's manufacturing industry, namely the development of drones, anti-drone systems and long-range weapons. Even though I cannot disclose all the details, as a member of the Staff [of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief – Ed.], I can say that in the near future we will witness a significant breakthrough in the development of our defense industry,” Stefanchuk stressed.

In his opinion, war is“the hardest and most expensive thing that can exist.”

“The amount of money that our partners have transferred to us is a unique result of the work of the entire Ukrainian diplomacy under the leadership of the President of Ukraine. After all, today about 70 kopecks out of each hryvnia is money that we have received from our partners,” Stefanchuk explained.

As noted by him, international partners insist that the Ukrainian authorities must also“demonstrate that we are determined to win.”

Stefanchuk emphasized that raising the military tax was a reasonable decision.

“Three years into the war, raising the military tax by 3.5% appears to be reasonable. I understand that this is difficult, but without financing our victory, without supporting the defense sector, we will not win this war,” Stefanchuk stated.

Meanwhile, all tax revenues are directed to finance Ukraine's Defense Forces.

“Everything that we can collect, such as taxes, tariffs, duties or other revenues, goes to the army. Therefore, we must clearly understand: we finance either our own army or someone else's. There is no third choice. And this is important financial mathematics that society needs to be aware of. Unfortunately, Parliament has to make such unpopular decisions,” Stefanchuk concluded.

A reminder that Ukraine's defense industry expanded from UAH 70 billion in 2022 to UAH 1.5 trillion in 2025 .