General Staff Reports 75 Battles On Frontline Since Morning, Third Of Them In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 75 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian forces, with fighting still ongoing in seven sectors of the front. The most intense attacks continue in the Pokrovsk area.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, sharing operational information as of 16:00 on Friday, April 11, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled multiple areas today with mortars and artillery, including Khrynivka in Chernihiv region and Prokhody, Stepok, Turya, Slavhorod, Petrushivka, Kucherivka, Maryine, Velyka Pysarivka, Pokrovka, Ulanove, Popivka, Oleksandriia, and Riasne in Sumy region.

Russian troops used guided aerial bombs against Mykolaivka (Chernihiv region), Petrushivka, Prokhody, Myropilske, Osoivka, Taratutine, Krasnopillia, and Velykyi Prykil in Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russians launched seven attacks at the Ukrainian positions near Holubivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove. Three engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , 12 attacks took place near Nadiia, Hrekivka, Nove, and Katerynivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainiana defenders are currently repelling an ongoing Russian attack near Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders are repelling two Russian assaults in the areas of Kurdiumivka and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk sector , five Russian attacks near Dachne, Druzhba, and Toretsk were repelled. One battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russians made 26 attempts to displace Ukrainian forces near Kalynove, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Nadiivka, and Andriivka. Ukrainian troops repelled 24 of these attacks. Two clashes are still ongoing. Russian aircraft struck Bahatyr.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian troops attempted three assaults near Rozlyv and Rozdolne.

In the Huliaipole sector , three clashes occurred near Pryvilne, Novosilka, and Burlatske. Russian airstrikes targeted Huliaipole, while guided bombs struck Novopil and Shevchenko.

In the Orikhiv sector , two Russian assaults near Mali Shcherbaky were repelled.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russians attempted to approach the Ukrainian positions three times with no success.

In the Kursk sector , ten battles have occurred since morning, with three still ongoing. Russian forces used 41 guided bombs and launched 259 artillery strikes, including 16 from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes reported in other frontline areas.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces are attempting incursions into Sumy region from Russia's Kursk region.