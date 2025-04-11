Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Urges Russia To Get Moving In Peace Settlement Process

2025-04-11 03:15:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russia must "get moving" as thousands of people are dying in the war in Ukraine.

He made the relevant post on his own social media platform, Truth Social , on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia has to get moving. Too many people ere dying, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war – a war that should have never happened, and wouldn't have happened, if I were President!!!" the White House leader emphasized.

This is not his first statement advocating for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire and an end to the war in Ukraine - a message Trump has been promoting frequently in recent times.

Read also: Envoy Witkoff visits Russia again for talks wit h Putin media

As Ukrinform previously reported, a few days ago the U.S. President expressed dissatisfaction with the intensified Russian bombings against Ukraine, especially as the United States is working toward achieving peace in the country.

Photo: White House

MENAFN11042025000193011044ID1109419932

