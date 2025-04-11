Trump Urges Russia To Get Moving In Peace Settlement Process
He made the relevant post on his own social media platform, Truth Social , on Friday, Ukrinform reports.
"Russia has to get moving. Too many people ere dying, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war – a war that should have never happened, and wouldn't have happened, if I were President!!!" the White House leader emphasized.
This is not his first statement advocating for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire and an end to the war in Ukraine - a message Trump has been promoting frequently in recent times.Read also: Envoy Witkoff visits Russia again for talks wit h Putin – media
As Ukrinform previously reported, a few days ago the U.S. President expressed dissatisfaction with the intensified Russian bombings against Ukraine, especially as the United States is working toward achieving peace in the country.
Photo: White House
