Zelensky Arrives In Kryvyi Rih To Visit Site Of Russian Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kryvyi Rih and went to the site of the tragedy where a Russian missile strike on April 4 claimed the lives of 19 people.

The head of state shared the news on reported that the head of state lit a memorial candle and laid a toy at the site of the Russian missile strike on a children's playground in Kryvyi Rih.

Zelensky, together with Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, visited and inspected the location of the attack.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the evening of April 4, Russian forces struck a residential neighborhood in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile. The attack killed 19 people, including nine children. The missile hit an area right next to residential buildings and a children's playground.

The youngest victim was just three years old. Other 75 people were injured, including 17 children. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of the wounded.



















































During rescue operations that began immediately after the missile hit, Russian forces launched a drone strike targeting residential buildings and infrastructure. That secondary attack claimed another life and wounded five additional people.

In total, 60 apartment buildings, 23 private homes and three educational institutions were damaged in the city.