Next Ramstein Meeting May Take Place In Ukraine Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is considering the possibility of holding the next meeting of leading countries and participants of the cabability coalitions within the Ramstein format in Ukraine, involving representatives of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the domestic defense industry.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a press briefing following the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

“Ramstein is a very important platform for us. It is the main platform for the supply of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition. Every country that supports us in this way is extremely important,” Umerov stated.

He noted that Ukraine had held discussions with the heads of all nine existing coalitions and had just signed an agreement on a new coalition focused on electronic warfare (EW).

“We will continue to cooperate with all of them. I will propose to hold their next meeting in Ukraine so that our colleagues from each coalition can come here, communicate not only with us but also with representatives of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces, and involve our defense industry. This will be a new format. We will share specific steps a bit later,” Umerov said.

Umerov highlighted that today's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group included ministers from European and Asian countries, as well as representatives of the United States.

The Ukrainian side provided a briefing on the current security situation and presented both urgent and long-term military needs.

The meeting focused on deliveries of air defense systems and interceptor missiles, provision of missiles, artillery, ammunition, and armored vehicles, continued financial support for Ukraine's defense efforts.

“I am very grateful to our partners for their support. Today we received EUR 21 billion in aid – these are powerful packages and substantial assistance,” said the Minister of Defense.

As previously reported, the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels was co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany.