Ukrainian SOF Capture 14 Russian Military In Kursk Region, Including Three Officers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past few days, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) have captured 14 Russian military personnel, including three officers, during missions carried out in Russia's Kursk region.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces via Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.

According to the statement, SOF fighters conducted a series of special operations in the region. During several firefights with enemy troops, the Ukrainian forces compelled Russian soldiers to surrender.

Thanks to well-planned and coordinated actions, Ukrainian defenders also eliminated around 30 enemy combatants during the operations.

“There were no losses on the Ukrainian side. The missions were accomplished. All captured enemy personnel are currently providing testimony,” the statement reads.

During settlement clearing,soldiers eliminated enemy personnel and captured documents

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in late March, SOF fighters captured two Russian soldiers during a mission in Kursk region.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces