Umerov Outlines New Aid Packages Following UDCG Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 51 countries have united to support Ukraine, with air defense now being the top priority.

This was reported by Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, on Facebook following the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, co-chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany, according to Ukrinform.

“Following the task set by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, we continue active work with partners to strengthen our air defense. We have achieved concrete results that will allow us to protect our skies from Russian attacks. Since the previous meeting, our partners have announced more than 21 billion dollars in security assistance to Ukraine. This is the result of true unity of the free world. 51 countries have united today to help Ukraine,” emphasized Umerov.

He expressed gratitude to the UK and Germany for their leadership at the meeting, and personally thanked Defense Ministers John Healey and Boris Pistorius for continuing the work within the Ramstein format.

The Defense Minister noted that following the latest meeting, partners announced new support steps. Thus, in 2025, Germany will deliver four IRIS-T air defense systems and 300 interceptor missiles for them, 30 Patriot missiles, 15 Leopard-1 tanks, 25 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 100,000 additional artillery shells. The total value of Germany's additional aid through 2029 will reach EUR 11 billion.

The United Kingdom pledged GBP 450 million in aid, including hundreds of thousands of drones, radar systems, and repair of previously supplied equipment.

Norway will provide 100 million pounds to help fund the UK's package.“In total, Norway has increased its military support for 2025 by five billion euros. It also announced one billion euros in assistance, including for ammunition and air defense. Belgium announced a military aid package worth one billion euros. Denmark announced its 25th military aid package worth nearly 900 million euros,” Umerov informed.

Umerov also noted that Lithuania plans to allocate EUR 20 million for ammunition, Estonia will soon provide 10,000 artillery shells and military rations, while the Netherlands will allocate EUR 150 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

“Together with our partners, we are building a strong defense for Ukraine, which brings us closer to victory and a just peace,” Umerov concluded.

