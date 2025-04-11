Prince Harry Meets Paramedic Paievska During Visit To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, met with Yuliia Paievska, also known as Taira -- a Ukrainian servicewoman, paramedic, and member of Ukraine's Invictus Games team -- during his visit to Ukraine.

Paievska announced this on Instagram , according to Ukrinform.

"Prince Harry came without pomp, without a motorcade, without theatrics. He simply stood beside us -- as one of us. A person who understands loss. Who knows what it means to serve. And what it means to rise after a fall. I was beyond happy to hug him again -- along with the entire Invictus team. We're all in this together -- not just survivors, but people who keep going, help others stay strong, and still manage to joke along the way. It's like a warm international conspiracy of resilience. Ironic, bright-eyed, scarred -- inside and out – scars that only add to our strength," she wrote.

She said that the Invictus Games are not about medals, but about people who refused to break -- "those who could be lying down feeling sorry for themselves, but instead choose to fight on, even without all their limbs -- and laugh in the face of adversity."

Taira also expressed her deep gratitude to the Superhumans Center for their "incredible efforts" and leading expertise in recovery.

"For the new arms, new legs, the ability to breathe. For strength. For faith. For supporting wounded warriors and all our brothers and sisters in arms. For bringing us together -- not as shattered pieces of war, but as a new army of life. The Invictus Games will be held in Ukraine! And for anyone who still doubts us -- we won't give up. We've now got posh English reinforcements," Paievska added.

Earlier reports said that Prince Harry visited Ukraine and toured the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Lviv, where he met with victims of the war launched by Russia.

Photo credit: Paevska, Instagram