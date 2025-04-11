403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Warns Of Grave Deterioration Of Humanitarian Conditions In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 11 (KUNA) -- The Arab League warned Friday of a severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit made this statement during a meeting of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group in Antalya, Turkey, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire.
The group discussed strategies to build pressure to stop the Israeli military actions and prevent displacement.
They also addressed steps to promote the two-state solution and support its implementation, particularly in light of a conference in New York next June, cosponsored by Saudi Arabia and France.
The participants appreciated France's calls for recognizing the Palestinian state, viewing this as a crucial step toward achieving a two-state solution. (end)
mfm
Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit made this statement during a meeting of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group in Antalya, Turkey, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire.
The group discussed strategies to build pressure to stop the Israeli military actions and prevent displacement.
They also addressed steps to promote the two-state solution and support its implementation, particularly in light of a conference in New York next June, cosponsored by Saudi Arabia and France.
The participants appreciated France's calls for recognizing the Palestinian state, viewing this as a crucial step toward achieving a two-state solution. (end)
mfm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment