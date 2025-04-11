Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab League Warns Of Grave Deterioration Of Humanitarian Conditions In Gaza

2025-04-11 03:08:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 11 (KUNA) -- The Arab League warned Friday of a severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit made this statement during a meeting of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group in Antalya, Turkey, emphasizing the need for an immediate ceasefire.
The group discussed strategies to build pressure to stop the Israeli military actions and prevent displacement.
They also addressed steps to promote the two-state solution and support its implementation, particularly in light of a conference in New York next June, cosponsored by Saudi Arabia and France.
The participants appreciated France's calls for recognizing the Palestinian state, viewing this as a crucial step toward achieving a two-state solution. (end)
