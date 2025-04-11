403
Representative Of Kuwait Crown Prince Meets With EU Special Representative For Gulf Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, April 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Friday with EU Special Representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomatic Forum which kicked off in Turkiye today.
The discussions focused on the robust partnership between Kuwait and the European Union and opportunities to strengthen collaboration in key areas.
They also addressed regional and international developments of common interest . (end)
aas
