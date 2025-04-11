403
S. Korea, Syria Establish Diplomatic Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 11 (KUNA) -- South Korea established diplomatic relations with Syria this week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday, a diplomatic milestone that completed Seoul's endeavors to have formal ties with every UN member state except North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul traveled to Damascus on Thursday (local time) to finalize the procedure and met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani for talks on the development of bilateral relations, it said.
Syria was the last UN member state with which South Korea did not have diplomatic ties.
"This development opens a new chapter of cooperation with Syria, whose bilateral relations with South Korea had been severed due to its close ties with North Korea," the ministry said in a release.
During talks with Al-Shaibani, Cho expressed hope that bilateral cooperation will contribute to Syria's development and regional stability as South Korea is ready to share its experience in economic growth to back Syria's reconstruction process, the ministry said.
Cho noted that Syria's efforts to meet international expectations, such as undertaking an inclusive political process, taking a firm stance against extremism and eliminating chemical weapons, will help create an environment conducive to its reconstruction and sustainable economic development.
In response, Al-Sharra hailed the formation of ties with South Korea, highlighting that South Korea's support is "crucial for a new Syria embarking on a fresh start," and hoping for a "friendly and cooperative relationship that contributes to international peace." (end)
