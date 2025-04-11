403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Assistant FM Discusses Women Empowerment With Coast Guard Commander
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah paid a visit on Friday to the General Directorate of Coast Guard to discuss coordinating and unifying efforts to empower Kuwait women in all domains.
Director General of Kuwait's Coast Guard Commodore Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah received Sheikha Jawaher, who is the head of the national committee tasked with implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, the Ministry of Interior's security media and public relations department said in a news statement.
Sheikha Jawager was briefed on the directorate's achievements in empowering women, and their pivotal role and their effective contributions to different duties and specialties, it added.
The Assistant Foreign Minister visited several vital facilities like operations, logistic support departments and others, it stated.
The tour comes to stress the ministry's interest in empowering women and enhancing their key role in backing maritime security, and achieving strategic goals, it pointed out. (end)
ajr
Director General of Kuwait's Coast Guard Commodore Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah received Sheikha Jawaher, who is the head of the national committee tasked with implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, the Ministry of Interior's security media and public relations department said in a news statement.
Sheikha Jawager was briefed on the directorate's achievements in empowering women, and their pivotal role and their effective contributions to different duties and specialties, it added.
The Assistant Foreign Minister visited several vital facilities like operations, logistic support departments and others, it stated.
The tour comes to stress the ministry's interest in empowering women and enhancing their key role in backing maritime security, and achieving strategic goals, it pointed out. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment