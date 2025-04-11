Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 50,912

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 50,912 martyrs, with 115,981 injured since the attacks began on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In its statistical report, the Ministry stated that hospitals in Gaza received 26 martyrs over the past 24 hours, including six victims recovered from under the rubble, along with 106 injured individuals.

The report noted that the death toll and injuries following the renewed Israeli attacks on Gaza since March 18 have reached 1,542 martyrs and 3,940 injured. It also highlighted that numerous victims remain trapped under debris and in inaccessible areas due to the inability of ambulance and civil defense crews to reach them.

The renewed aggression on March 18 ended a two-month ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19. During the ceasefire period, Israel repeatedly violated its terms, continuing to bomb various areas in Gaza, causing fatalities and injuries.

Israeli forces also refused to implement humanitarian protocols, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis with a tightened blockade on the region.



