Minister Of State For International Cooperation Visits Orphanage, Center For Female Survivors Of Violence In Port Sudan

Port Sudan: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad visited on Thursday Dar Nawwal Orphanage and Dar Aman for female survivors of violence in Port Sudan, on the sidelines of her visit to the Republic of the Sudan.

During her visits, Her Excellency was briefed on the conditions of the orphans and the stories of the women's resilience and suffering from the scourges of war and violence.

Her Excellency affirmed that the State of Qatar's initiative backing women and girls in conflict zones, including the Republic of Sudan, will work to strengthen the efforts of Dar Aman, which provides protection and support in various forms to women survivors of violence.



