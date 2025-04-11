123Invent Inventor Develops Universal Guitar Strap Lock (PPK-167)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to secure a guitar strap and prevent it from becoming loose or releasing," said an inventor, from Burlington, Wisc., "so I invented the UNIVERSAL GUITAR STRAP LOCK. My design would be universal, and it would not require any modifications."

The invention provides a guitar strap accessory designed to prevent a guitar strap from becoming loose or releasing. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional products that are not universal. As a result, it eliminates the need for modifications. The invention features a universal design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for guitarists.

The UNIVERSAL GUITAR STRAP LOCK is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Christopher Burris at 262-210-0200 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

