Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


RUBIS: Rubis Announces Crossing Of Shareholding Statutory Threshold


2025-04-11 02:45:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 11 April 2025, 8:30pm

Rubis announces that it received a statutory threshold notification informing the Company that, on 7 April 2025, Plantation des Terres Rouges S.A. has crossed the 6% statutory threshold of Rubis' ordinary shares and voting rights1. As of 7 April 2025, Plantation des Terres Rouges S.A. holds 6.01% of the ordinary shares and voting rights of Rubis.

(1) On the basis of the number of ordinary shares and voting of Rubis published on 7 April 2025.

