RUBIS: Rubis announces crossing of shareholding statutory threshold

Rubis announces that it received a statutory threshold notification informing the Company that, on 7 April 2025, Plantation des Terres Rouges S.A. has crossed the 6% statutory threshold of Rubis' ordinary shares and voting rights1. As of 7 April 2025, Plantation des Terres Rouges S.A. holds 6.01% of the ordinary shares and voting rights of Rubis.

(1) On the basis of the number of ordinary shares and voting of Rubis published on 7 April 2025.

