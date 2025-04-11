Xinhua, Malaysia Top Think Tank Sign Exchange, Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kuala Lumpur: China's Xinhua News Agency and the Center of Regional Strategic Studies (CROSS) of Malaysia signed here a think tank exchange and cooperation agreement on Friday to further deepen academic exchange and research.

The agreement will also enable both sides to jointly carry out projects related to culture and media on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and mutual respect.

Under the agreement, Xinhua News Agency and CROSS will strengthen ties through mutual visits, personnel exchanges, and joint initiatives such as bilateral and multilateral consultations, research, meetings, training, seminars, and exhibitions.

The two sides will collaborate on joint academic cooperation activities, such as joint research and co-publishing collections of academic papers, to deliver tangible outcomes.

CROSS is an independent think tank in Malaysia that conducts research and provides advisory services on organizational and institutional issues, as well as on economic and sustainable development policies.