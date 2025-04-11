123Invent Inventor Develops Modified Garments For Accessing Medical Ports (PPA-232)

PITTSBURGH , April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better garment option for cancer patients and individuals with medical ports," said an inventor, from Lathrup Village, Mich., "so I invented the ANDREW STRONG CLOTHING COMPANY. My design allows the nurse to easily check the port without having to undo the entire garment."

The invention provides an improved clothing option for cancer patients and anyone with a medical port. In doing so, it offers easier access to medical ports. It also prevents lines from tugging or getting caught on traditional clothing items. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features a convenient and comfortable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for cancer patients and anyone with a medical port.

The ANDREW STRONG CLOTHING COMPANY is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Kami Domanski at 734-725-8157 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

