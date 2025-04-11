EXPERIENCE SMALL CITY CHARM WITH BIG CITY ACCESS AS GRENADIER HOMES UNVEILS NEW TOWNHOME DESIGNS IN TEN MILE CREEK

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grenadier Homes, a leading innovator in smart-sized home designs, is proud to introduce its designer home offerings to Ten Mile Creek. This highly anticipated mixed-use master-planned community is placed in a peaceful, wooded setting while retaining all the conveniences of urban living.Grenadier Homes' elegant townhomes showcase tasteful combinations of brick, bronze architectural windows and metal roof accents, all highlighted by charming cedar touches. These townhomes will include spacious living rooms, your own inviting outdoor living area, versatile flex spaces, and a range of optional enhancements. Designed with rear alleys, each townhome has dramatic architectural elevations which open to a beautifully landscaped green space with zen-like natural views. Providing more with less is a Grenadier motto of its architecture & design team. Light-filled, ergonomic, and efficient spaces are not only a great investment but also appreciated more over time.“Ten Mile Creek Townhomes by Grenadier Homes offer several advantages over single-family homes, including contemporary beauty, affordability, lower maintenance, and a greater sense of community,” said CEO John Egnatis.“After 3 decades of Townhome construction experience, we provide modern, smart home plans and community HOA convenience. I am excited to build our homes in such a tranquil, natural community.”Residents will have access to many amenities in the Ten Mile Creek neighborhood, including an amenity center, resort-style pool, playground, dog park, walking trail system, and abundant wide-open spaces. Golfers will enjoy the many clubs in and near Celina including the Stonebridge Ranch and Gentle Creek Country clubs. Other nearby destinations include historic downtown Celina and Eden Hill Winery and Vineyard.Ranking among the fastest-growing cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Celina is situated between the major thoroughfares of Preston Road and the future Dallas North Tollway. Celina's Historic Downtown Square offers authentic dining, unique shopping, and family-friendly events for locals and visitors alike, blending big-city fun with rural hospitality.For more information about Grenadier Homes' new Townhomes in Ten Mile Creek, visit# # #About Grenadier Homes:Grenadier Homes was founded by lifelong friends John Egnatis and Anthony Natale, who formed a strong bond in 1970 through their shared love of hockey. With nearly 35 years of experience crafting quality homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Grenadier Homes brings innovative, smart-sized designs to the most sought-after communities throughout the Metroplex. Our Villas and Townhomes feature expansive layouts, flexible designs, private outdoor living areas, and a variety of entertainment spaces, bringing neighbors together to create a true sense of community. Our distinct approach to business and neighborhood development sets us apart, rooted in a history that traces back to two young friends skating on a frozen pond. Embracing Grenadier Homes' unique heritage, we aim to enrich the lives of our homeowners by providing unmatched living experiences at a great price point.Sales Contact:Zach Lammie, 972-528-9364...

