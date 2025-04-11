Tripura Govt To Expand Rubber Cultivation In Additional 20,485 Hectares: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 11 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced that to boost the economy of the state, rubber cultivation will be expanded to another 20,485 hectares of land, and 10 new rubber processing centers will be established in the state.

While inaugurating several development projects in Khowai district, the Chief Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is a people-oriented government.

"The state government is continuously working for the welfare of the people. Rubber cultivation would be increased in an additional 20,485 hectares of land in the state, and 10 new rubber processing centers will be set up,” said CM Saha.

Currently, cultivating natural rubber on 97,171.93 hectares of land, Tripura is the second-largest natural rubber producing state in the country after Kerala, annually producing 1,02,989 tonnes of rubber, worth Rs 1,620 crore.

On Friday, the Chief Minister inaugurated newly constructed Teliamura motor stand, and four school buildings.

Additionally, the new buildings of the Kalyanpur BDO Residence and Birchandrapur Higher Secondary School were inaugurated.

He also flagged-off two blood collection transportation vans.

“I went to Dharmanagar (north Tripura) on Wednesday and inaugurated about 46 projects. In this way, such programmes are being held almost every day. People from different places are constantly asking about my schedule. This proves that we are continuing development works across the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since our government came to power, we have been trying to develop every department. Not just school buildings, but also the learning environment of schools are being improved,” he said.

CM Saha said that efforts are also being made to ensure that students receive quality education.

The state government is continuously working to address the shortage of teachers.“Now, qualified teachers are being recruited through the Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura.”

The Chief Minister stated that over 16,000 government jobs have been provided in the last seven years since the BJP came to power.

“We aim to provide even more jobs, it's only a matter of time. Keeping in mind the Prime Minister's vision, the state government is working for the welfare of the people. The government is focused on all sectors, including education, health, and agriculture. Efforts are also being made to improve people's skills,” said CM Saha.

“Many promising projects have been included in this year's budget. The BJP-led government is a compassionate government that has consistently proven itself to be a people's government,” said the Chief Minister.