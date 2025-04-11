123Invent Inventor Develops Quick Trencher And Edger (PPA-227)
PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed to dig a trench for a water line connection and didn't want to rent a trencher machine," said an inventor, from Saucier, Miss., "so I invented the QUICK TRENCHER AND EDGER. My design offers a quick and cost-effective way to dig a trench using a modified post hole digger."
The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for a post hole digger. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a traditional post hole digger with a round blade. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it also can be used as an edger around driveways, fences, and houses. Additionally, it features a durable design that is easy to use.
The QUICK TRENCHER AND EDGER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Jon Humble at 228-297-3974 or email [email protected].
