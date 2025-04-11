Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Tool For Tile Installers (RSJ-228)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a tiling professional, I wanted to create a quick, easy, and accurate way to measure tile," said one of two inventors, from Temple City, Calif., "so we invented the QUICK TILE MEASURE (Q T M). Our design eliminates the need to rely on a tape measure and manually make adjustments for proper spacing and uneven walls."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tool for measuring tile. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a traditional tape measure. As a result, it increases accuracy and efficiency. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tile contractors/installers, home improvement/remodeling contractors, DIY homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSJ-228, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

