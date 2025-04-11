Warmer Days Ahead As Temperatures Hit Above 40°C At Many Places Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Many parts of Qatar reeled under the season's first week of highest temperature crossing 40°C mark, with the maximum temperatures recorded today in some places went above 40°C.

Today, April 11, Abu Samra station recorded the highest temperature at 42°C.

The country is set for another hot weather during daytime tomorrow, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), while it would be mild by night.

"Hazy to misty at first becomes relatively hot to hot daytime with some clouds, mild by night" the QMD announced on its social media handles.

Wind inshore travels northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 4 to 14 knots, gusting to 20 knots at places at times. Offshore, wind blows northwesterly to northeasterly at 3 to 13 knots, reaching 18 knots at times.

The sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, rising to 4 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet at times.

The temperature tomorrow at Abu Samra area is expected to reach 41°C.

In Doha, the temperature tomorrow is expected to range between 25°C and 36°C.

