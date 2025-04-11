The Table Is Set: Barilla Becomes Formula 1'S Official Pasta Partner

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Barilla and Formula 1announce a new partnership: a multi-year collaboration that brings together two brands rooted in passion, tradition, and the joy of shared experiences.

Formula 1 is the ultimate pursuit of competition. The stakes are high, the tension tangible, and the excitement unmatched. But when the race is over, and the roar of the engines fades, something magical happens: Barilla brings everyone to the table .

A Shared Legacy of Quality

In Formula 1, success is a matter of precision. Every detail counts, and excellence comes from the perfect balance of power, endurance, and strategy. But above all, it requires an uncompromising commitment to quality.

That same dedication defines Barilla. From offices to production plants, every step of the process is guided by a relentless pursuit of the finest raw materials, preserving authentic flavors, and continuously improving to deliver the best products.

“A lightning-fast F1 car and a delicious plate of pasta: what do they have in common?” – Paolo Barilla, Vice President of Barilla Group and former F1 driver said –“At first, it may not be obvious, but behind both, and the effort that goes into making them, are skilled professionals, passionate and determined, driven by the desire to keep improving. Our greatest satisfaction is being able to offer all the men and women of F1, after an intense competition, a well-deserved plate of pasta.”

From Fans to Family

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed Barilla to the F1 family:“We are thrilled to welcome Barilla into the Formula 1 family, a collaboration flavored with passion and heritage. Two stories that share the same values of excellence, authenticity and the pleasure of living extraordinary moments together. We cannot wait to start this incredible adventure with our new partner, certain that they will add an elevated taste to the emotions of F1.”

As an Official Partner, Barilla will have a strong presence both on and off the track. Fans will be able to enjoy Barilla's Pasta Bars in the prestigious Formula 1 Paddock Club and the Paddock. There will also be trackside signage, digital activations, and consumer promotions reaching millions of spectators worldwide.

Ilaria Lodigiani, Barilla Chief Category & Marketing Officer , expressed her excitement about the partnership: "Over the next years, we look forward to welcoming all F1 fans to the table every race weekend to enjoy both the thrill of racing and the comfort of a great meal. This partnership is an invitation to celebrate the moments that matter together, because we believe that sharing a meal has the power to turn strangers into family. At the track, at home, or around a table, Barilla and Formula 1 unite people beyond sport and cuisine”.

To all the F1 fans, families, and food lovers: Benvenuti. The table is set, the race is about to begin, and everyone is welcome.

