DAX Forecast Today 11/04: DAX Falls Precipitously (Video)
- The DAX has absolutely broken down during the course of the trading session here on Thursday, slamming into the 200 day EMA. This is as people had a massive, short covering rally pop up on Thursday. This tells me that the massive rally in both the United States, because I've done analysis on the S&P 500 today as well, and in Europe was mainly short covering because there was no follow through, and we have just collapsed since then.
