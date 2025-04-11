403
USD/CAD Forecast Today 11/04: USD Falls (Chart)
- During the session on Thursday, we have seen the US dollar fall against almost everything, and the Canadian dollar was not any different. We are now below the 200 Day EMA, and therefore it does make a certain amount of sense that we could see a little bit of follow through, especially after the CPI numbers came out cooler than anticipated. Traders are now starting to think that perhaps the Federal Reserve could intervene, but I think we are a long way from making that happen.
