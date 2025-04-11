Maher Nicola Qanawati Appointed As New Mayor Of Bethlehem Under Power-Sharing Agreement

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

The Bethlehem Municipal Council has agreed that Maher Nicola Qanawati will assume the presidency of the municipal council, succeeding lawyer Anton Salman.

The agreement was reached under the auspices of General Intelligence Chief, Minister Majed Faraj.

The decision came during a special session of the council held today, attended by Minister Majed Faraj Head of Palestinian Intelligence, Bethlehem Governor Mohammad Taha Abu Alia, former Nablus Governor Major General Ibrahim Ramadan, Central Council member Mohammad Khalil Lahham (Abu Khalil Lahham), Fatah Bethlehem Secretary Mohammad Al-Masri, and Fatah city secretary Mohammad Subhe.

According to the agreement, Maher Nicola Qanawati will serve as the new head of the municipal council, with Lucy Thaljieh as deputy mayor, starting from 1 May.

A previous agreement had allocated the position to lawyer Anton Salman for two years, preceded by two years under the leadership of Mr Hanna Hanania.

The original power-sharing agreement, brokered by General Faraj, stipulated a rotation of the mayoral position between the heads of the electoral blocs that won seats in the most recent municipal elections.