Gaza Death Toll Reaches 50,912 Since Start Of Israeli Aggression In October 2023 - Medical Sources

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 50,912, the majority of whom were women and children, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023. At least 115,981 others have also been injured.

Medical sources confirmed that of the total casualties, 1,542 civilians have been killed and 3,940 have been injured since March 18, 2025, when the Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip following the ceasefire agreement.

Sources stated that the bodies of 26 slain civilians, including six that were recovered, along with 106 injured individuals, were brought to hospitals in Gaza during the past 24 hours.

This toll remains incomplete, as many victims remain trapped under rubble, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue crews.