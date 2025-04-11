Culver's Donating Up To $100,000 To Agricultural Support Organizations As Green And Gold Makes Streaming Debut

Movie starring Craig T. Nelson and sponsored by Culver's now on streaming platforms

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After sponsoring the theatrical release of the acclaimed movie "Green and Gold," Culver's is now pledging additional support for the agricultural community to celebrate its streaming debut. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain has announced a donation of $1 per stream of the film up to $100,000, with funds benefiting three organizations that work to support family farmers and agriculture education.

Culver's will be donating $1 per rental and early digital purchase of the film (up to a total of $100,000) to three organizations: Farmer Angel Network , the Farm Foundation-led Farm Family Wellness Alliance and FFA . Each organization provides crucial programming and assistance for farmers and the next generation of leaders in agriculture. With the donations, Culver's aims to continue spotlighting the irreplaceable role of farmers and agriculture in the world while providing them with resources that help them achieve success.

"Culver's has always had a heart for agriculture, and 'Green and Gold' tells the story of so many of the hardworking, dedicated family farmers responsible for feeding our guests at Culver's and people everywhere," said Alison Demmer, Culver's senior marketing and public relations manager. "It's been an honor to help shine light on the unique experience of the farming community through this movie, and we're proud to support three organizations doing incredible work to uplift farmers around the country."

Directed by Anders Lindwall and filmed in Door County, Wisconsin, "Green and Gold " follows the heartfelt story of a Wisconsin dairy farmer named Buck (Craig T. Nelson) and explores the topics of family, pursuing dreams, overcoming hardship and taking risks-including a major bet on the 1993 Green Bay Packers.

The film is available for early digital purchase now through April 14 on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Apple TV, Fandango at Home and Google Play. Beginning April 15, "Green and Gold" will be available for rental and digital purchase on platforms everywhere.

To learn more about "Green and Gold," visit . To learn more about Culver's commitment to supporting the agricultural community and advancing the future of agriculture through the Thank You Farmers® Project, visit .

