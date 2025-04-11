California Faces A Growing Silicosis Crisis Among Artificial Stone Countertop Fabrication Workers

NOVATO, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A dangerous public health crisis is quietly unfolding across California's artificial stone countertop fabrication industry, says Brayton Purcell LLP. Dozens of workers-primarily young, Spanish-speaking immigrants-have been diagnosed with a severe and often fatal form of silicosis, a progressive lung disease caused by the inhalation of fine silica dust.

This new wave of occupational illness is directly linked to the popularity of artificial stone, a material commonly marketed as quartz countertops. These slabs, used in residential and commercial kitchens and bathrooms, contain over 90% nano-sized crystalline silica by weight, significantly more than traditional natural stones like granite or marble (Fazio JC et al., "A review of silicosis and other silica-related diseases in the engineered stone countertop processing industry", J. Occup. Med. Toxicol. 2025; 20(1):9, p. 2). The fabrication of engineered stone slabs also releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs)-including styrene, methyl methacrylate, and phthalic anhydride-depending on the resin type involved in manufacturing the product. Additionally, cutting and grinding these slabs creates dust containing a significant number of ultrafine particles smaller than 1 μm. (Id.)

Even with dust suppression tools like water systems or local exhaust ventilation, workers in fabrication shops are regularly exposed to airborne silica levels far above legal limits. Studies by NIOSH, various state health authorities, and various health agencies throughout the world, have documented exposure levels ranging from 215 to 680 μg/m3-far exceeding the U.S. occupational exposure limit of 50 μg/m3 (Phillips ML et al., J. Occup. Environ. Hyg. 2013; 10(7):368–373; 22); Qi, et al. – NIOSH – March 2016 – Engineering Control of Silica Dust from Stone Countertop Fabrication and Installation; Morbid. Mortal. Wkly Rep., Sept. 27, 2019; 68(38):813-818; Dr. Jenny Houlroyd, 2024, "Economic Feasibility of Complying with the OSHA Silica Standard in the Cut Stone Industry"; Qi, et al. – NIOSH – February 2024 – Investigation of Ventilation Engineering Controls for Stone Countertop Fabrication; Fazio et al., 2025, p. 5.)

Fast-Moving and Often Fatal

Unlike the traditional form of silicosis-which typically develops after decades of exposure in industries like mining or sandblasting-the form now affecting artificial stone workers progresses much more rapidly. In many cases, symptoms begin within just a few years-or even months-of starting work in countertop fabrication (Fazio et al., 2025, p. 10–11).

This accelerated form of silicosis causes irreversible lung damage and often leads to early death. Lung transplantation may be the only life-saving option, but for most workers, access to this level of care is out of reach due to insurance barriers, language challenges, and delayed diagnoses. (Id.)

Recent case data has shown that nearly half of diagnosed patients first seek care in emergency rooms, often in critical condition (Fazio JC, Gandhi SA, Flattery J, et al., JAMA Intern Med. 2023; 183(9):991–998, p. 3). Many are initially misdiagnosed with infections or other respiratory illnesses, allowing the underlying damage to worsen over time. (Id.)

Latino Immigrant Labor Force Hit Hardest

The epidemic has had a disproportionate impact on Latino immigrant men, most of whom are employed by small countertop businesses or subcontracted as independent workers. More than 95% of affected workers in the U.S. are Spanish-speaking immigrants from Mexico or Central America (Fazio et al., J. Occup. Med. Toxicol. 2025, p. 2; Rose C et al., MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly Rep. 2019; 68(38):813–818). These workers often lack health insurance and are unaware of their legal or medical rights. In some cases, workers have continued fabricating artificial stone countertops even after being diagnosed with silicosis-simply to provide for their families (Fazio et al., JAMA Intern Med., 2023, p. 3).

The average age of those affected is in the mid-40s, but many are diagnosed far earlier. (Id.) Families are left devastated-financially and emotionally-by the loss of young breadwinners, often within just a few years of exposure.

California Tracks Cases as Numbers Rise

California's Department of Public Health (CDPH) has established a dedicated Artificial Stone Silicosis Surveillance Dashboard to track confirmed cases. As of April 2025, CDPH has confirmed:



294 medically diagnosed cases

15 deaths from silicosis

31 lung transplants performed 26 additional transplant referrals

The median age of diagnosis and death is 46 years (CDPH Engineered Stone Silicosis Surveillance Dashboard, accessed April 2025).

Other Countries Act - Will the U.S. Follow?

Australia, which faced a similar wave of artificial stone silicosis among countertop workers, conducted a multi-year national review. In 2024, the country made the landmark decision to ban all artificial stone products, concluding that engineering controls could not adequately protect workers from developing silicosis and other diseases caused by exposure to artificial stone dust. (Safe Work Australia – August 2023 - Decision Regulation Impact Statement: Prohibition on the Use of Engineered Stone; Cavalin C, Menéndez Navarro A, Hesa Mag. 2024; 29:54–57; Fazio et al., 2025, p. 9).

In the United States, however, artificial stone continues to be widely fabricated and installed, despite growing evidence of harm. Numerous doctors, experts, and advocates are calling for a ban on artificial stone. For example, "'the more that I learned, the more that I read, the more that I take care of these patients, the more that I have no confidence that this material can be worked with safely,'" said Dr. Jane Fazio, pulmonary and critical care physician at Olive View UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, who discovered the silicosis epidemic in the Valley." Semantha Raquel Norris, San Fernando Valley Sun/el Sol, April 9, 2025 "Latino Workers' Lives are Being Cut in Half in the Northeast Valley - Is banning engineered stone the only solution to the silicosis epidemic? "

One of the major slab manufacturers has even called for a ban of all artificial stone with a silica content of greater than 40%. "'We have an immediate solution without disrupting the construction and building market', a Cosentino spokesperson said. 'The immediate solution is everyone buys products that are less than 40 per cent silica,' he said." Adele Ferguson and Angus Thompson, The Sidney Morning Harold, February 22, 2023, "Benchtop giant, health groups demand dangerous-stone ban"

Legal Action May Be the Only Lifeline

For many affected workers in California, workers' compensation is not available, because their hirers could not afford to maintain workers' compensation insurance. As a result, civil lawsuits are often the only path to compensation-and, by extension, access to life-saving medical care.

Legal action can help workers obtain coverage for lung transplants, medical bills, lost income, and long-term family support. Because artificial stone silicosis progresses so rapidly, advocates are urging California courts to expedite trials for these workers to ensure they can secure care before it's too late (Fazio, et al., JAMA Intern Med., 2023; CDPH Dashboard, 2025).

