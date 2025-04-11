JUMPSTART SC Appoints 24-Year-Old Catherine Davis As First-Ever Chief Operating Officer

As COO, Catherine will lead all day-to-day operations, ensuring JUMPSTART SC's programs run with efficiency and integrity.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JUMPSTART South Carolina, a statewide nonprofit transforming prison reentry through discipleship, workforce development, and housing, has announced the appointment of Catherine Davis as its first-ever Chief Operating Officer. At just 24 years old, Davis is among the youngest nonprofit COOs in the United States, a distinction made even more notable given the organization's $3 million+ annual budget and statewide operational reach.

Catherine's appointment is not a symbolic gesture-it is a reflection of outstanding, proven leadership.

“Some leaders don't raise their voice,” said CEO Cary Sanders.“They raise the standard. They make everyone better. That's Catherine. She delivers results with gentleness, courage, and care. Her impact on our mission has been undeniable.”

In just 18 months at JUMPSTART SC, Davis has:

.Implemented The Predictive Index to enhance hiring and team dynamics across the organization.

.Restructured internal teams for greater clarity and operational excellence.

.Helped secure record-breaking funding to support the mission.

.Assisted with the planning and construction of the Indigo Hope Center, completed in just seven months.

.Co-led the launch of a new social enterprise, expanding revenue and training opportunities for program participants via a catering and events business.

Rooted in quiet strength and a deep faith, Catherine's leadership style has drawn comparisons to Esther, the biblical heroine who changed the course of history through conviction rather than clamor, and Mother Teresa, who taught the power of doing small things with great love.

“Catherine reminds us that titles don't make leaders-results and character do,” said Sanders.“Her clarity, compassion, and competence give our board and team tremendous confidence as we scale our impact across the state.”

As COO, Catherine will lead all day-to-day operations, ensuring JUMPSTART SC's programs run with efficiency and integrity. This appointment comes at a critical time, as JUMPSTART accelerates its efforts to finish and maximize Restoration Village, a one of a kind national residential community for graduates of its prisoner reentry program.

JUMPSTART South Carolina serves a thousand incarcerated and formerly incarcerated men and women annually, and is recognized nationally as a model for effective, faith-based reentry.

