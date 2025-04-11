Centre Resolved To Bring Development To Every Corner Of Northeast: Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, April 11 (IANS) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Friday reaffirmed the Centre's unwavering resolve to bring development to every corner of the northeastern region, echoing the government's guiding principle of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas".

Addressing a gathering at the 7th Poshan Pakhwada event at Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh, the Union Minister said that under the National Health Mission, the government is actively conducting special initiatives to bolster health and family welfare across all aspiring districts, with particular emphasis on the northeast.

The Women and Child Development Minister visited the Kra Daadi district, where she engaged in a series of developmental programs and community interactions.

The Minister was accorded a warm and vibrant welcome by the local community with traditional songs and a captivating Nukkad Natak themed on Poshan Abhiyan, performed by local artists, highlighting the importance of nutrition and health awareness.

In a major boost to maternal welfare, Annapurna Devi handed over payment approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), reiterating the government's focus on supporting mothers during and after pregnancy to ensure a healthier future generation.

She also shared noteworthy budgetary developments, highlighting a remarkable increase in the gender budget allocation.

"The total Gender Budget allocation for schemes targeted towards women's empowerment has been significantly enhanced from Rs 3.27 lakh crore in budget estimates of 2024-25 to Rs 4.49 lakh crore in Budget 2025-26. The gender budget's share in the overall Union Budget has also seen a substantial increase from 6.8 per cent to 8.86 per cent,” she noted.

A statement noted that the visit of the Union Minister to Kra Daadi underlines the government of India's resolve to empower women, promote child welfare, and ensure balanced development across all regions, especially the strategically vital and culturally rich northeast.

Arunachal Pradesh's Minister for Women and Child Development, Science and Technology and Cultural Affairs, Dasanglu Pul, state's Land Management, Civil Aviation and Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, Kra Daadi district Commissioner Mimum Tayeng accompanied the central minister.