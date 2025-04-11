EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Dividend

Eckert & Ziegler Proposes Dividend of € 0.50 for FY 2024

Berlin, 11 April 2025. The Supervisory Board of Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) approved the Executive Board's resolution to propose a dividend of € 0.50 per share entitled to a dividend for the 2024 financial year at the Annual General Meeting to be held on June 18, 2025 in Berlin. The 2024 annual financial statements of Eckert & Ziegler SE, which received an unqualified audit opinion, were approved at the balance sheet meeting on 10 April 2025.



About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



For enquiries please contact:

Eckert & Ziegler SE

Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138

... ,

