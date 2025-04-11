Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Swiss Re shareholders approve all proposals at 2025 AGM

11.04.2025 / 15:29 CET/CEST

Zurich, 11 April 2025 – Swiss Re's shareholders approved all motions put forward by the Board of Directors at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM). In particular:

The distribution of an ordinary dividend of USD 7.35 per share

The re-election of all proposed members of the Board for a one-year term of office The election of Morten Hübbe and George Quinn as new Board members for a one-year term of office Distribution of the dividend

With a majority of 98.7% of the votes cast, shareholders approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to pay out an ordinary dividend of USD 7.35 per share for the 2024 financial year, reflecting Swiss Re's strong capital position and capital management priorities. The dividend will be paid converted into Swiss francs, out of voluntary profit reserves and will be distributed beginning 17 April 2025. From 15 April 2025, Swiss Re shares will be traded ex-dividend. Elections to the Board of Directors

Shareholders elected Morten Hübbe and George Quinn as new Board members, for a one-year term of office. Shareholders also re-elected all proposed members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office, and re-elected or elected all proposed Compensation Committee members for a one-year term of office. Swiss Re's Chairman Jacques de Vaucleroy said: "I would like to thank shareholders for their ongoing support and trust in the Board of Directors. We continue to work with the management team on further enhancing Swiss Re's resilience, optimizing profitability, and maximising shareholder returns." Additional voting results and information

Further proposals by the Board of Directors that were approved by today's AGM included:

Approval of the Annual Report (including the Management Report), annual and consolidated financial statements 2024

Approval of the Compensation Report 2024 (consultative vote)

Approval of the Sustainability Report 2024 (consultative vote)

Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors

Re-election of the Independent Proxy and the Auditor

Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee The extension of the capital band for an additional two years Detailed voting results and the minutes of the AGM are available on Swiss Re's website . The link also provides access to a replay of today's AGM as well as the speeches of the Chairman and the Group CEO. Financial calendar 16 May 2025 First quarter 2025 results

14 August 2025 Half-year 2025 results

14 November 2025 Nine month 2025 results

27 February 2026 Full-year 2025 results For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or ... .

Please use this link to access Swiss Re's press releases .



Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 70 offices globally. Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website .

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Swiss Re Ltd Mythenquai 50/60 8022 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41 (0) 43 285 71 71 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0126881561 Valor: 12688156 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2116562

End of News EQS News Service